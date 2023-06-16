During the last 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 17 fire attacks on the towns and villages of Donetsk region, wounding 11 local civilians.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Ocheretyne, Pivnichne, Keramik, Nelipivka, Novoselivka Persha, Skuchne and Shakhtarske.

As reported by the region police, Russians used air bombs, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery hitting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The attacks destroyed and damaged 26 civilian objects, including 16 residential houses, a school, and administrative, cultural and agricultural facilities.

The wounded are reported in Pivnichne, Shakhtarske, Nelipibka, Keramik and Avdiivka.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1562 civilians have been killed and 3702 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.