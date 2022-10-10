After massive missile strikes all over the territory of Ukraine, 11 critical infrastructure objects have been damaged in Kyiv and 8 country’s regions, which caused electricity disruptions in many Ukrainian cities, said PM Denys Shmyhal in a statement on Telegram.

He says that now it is necessary to be prepared for temporary disruptions of electricity, water supply and communication.

‘Today, Russian terrorists are massively striking Ukrainian cities. Civilian and critical infrastructure is under attack. Among the first targets was a children playground, museums and educational institutions. Unfortunately, people were killed’, the PM stated.

According to him, the main goal of the strikes is to sow panic, frighten, and leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat.

‘All services are working on the sites, we are restoring our infrastructure. We will do everything to restore all objects as soon as possible’, Shmyhal promised.