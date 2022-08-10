At least 11 people were proclaimed dead and 13 more were taken to hospitals after the Russian barrage of Grad missiled struck overnight Nikopol communities in Dnipro region.

According to local governor Valentyn Reznichenko, 80 rockets hit the residential areas of Myrivka and Marhanets. ‘Deliberately and out of spite, [they] struck when people were sleeping in their homes,’ wrote the governor.

Marhanets sits right across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant seized by Russians.

More than 20 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, two schools, the city council building and several other administrative offices suffered damage, added the governor.

Several thousand people are without electricity in Marhanets, while up to a thousand people in Myrivska are without gas, according to Reznichenko. “It was a tragic night,” he wrote in the post.

The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand local residents without power. The emergency teams are on the site trying to fix the issue.