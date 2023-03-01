In the past day, Russian invaders launched 17 strikes hitting 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged 6 residential houses.

During the last 24 hours, the Russian army targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Tonenke, Lastochkyne and Kalynivka.

The enemy attacked civilian population with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Civilian casualties were reported after the air strike in the village of Lastochkyne, in Velyka Novosilka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,391 local civilians have been killed and 3,109 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.