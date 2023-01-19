As of January 19, 11 people are still missing after the Russian missile attack on the apartment building.

The police department stated that they registered and checked all reports regarding missing people after the missile strike.

Police investigative groups continue their work to find out the whereabouts of the missing people.

On Tuesday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine informed about the end of the search and rescue operation at the site.

The strike caused 45 officially confirmed casualties. The Security Service of Ukraine launched criminal investigation to identify perpetrators involved in this Russian war crime.