Yesterday, Russian invaders hit with artillery the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The attack caused fire and damaged 11 residential houses.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov reported that Russians also hit other towns and villages in Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts.

The governor stressed that the enemy did not stop artillery strikes even at Easter, which was celebrated by the Orthodox Church yesterday.

Fortunately, Russian attacks did not cause any casualties.