As Mariupol remains besieged, Russian invaders continue shelling of the city, killing civilian population.

11-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Kateryna Diachenko died after Russian strike as reported on Instagram by her coach Anastasia Meshchanenkova.

‘Can there be any excuse for this? Look at this talented girl. She could give a smile to the world! What are the children guilty of? I believe that everyone involved in this crime will find a place in hell as soon as possible, Meshchanenkova wrote.