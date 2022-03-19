Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office informs that 112 children have been killed and 140 wounded since the beginning of Russian invasion.

The death toll was the biggest in Kyiv region where 57 children have died as of Saturday morning.

Russian aggression also caused children deaths in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Kherson regions.

The prosecutor report states that Russian strikes continue targeting civilian infrastructure, including 489 schools and kindergartens, 69 of which have been completely destroyed.