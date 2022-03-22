President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on social media that as of March 22, Russia’s invasion has killed 117 Ukrainian children.

President Zelensky reminded that a week ago, he addressed anti-war protests in different European cities and stated 79 children casualties, and now the number has grown.

‘This is the price of delaying [help and sanctions]. Delay of pressure on Russia to stop this cruel war’, Zelensky claimed.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova in turn said that besides deaths, more 155 children have been wounded, adding it is very difficult to define the exact number of casualties because of active hostilities.