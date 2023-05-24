During the past month, the Serhii Prytula Charitable Foundation handed over 1,177 means of communication worth over 15 million hryvnias to the Ukrainian military at the front.

As stated by the Foundation, they fulfilled 88 applications from the Ukrainian military. The Prytula Foundation explained that well-established and operational communication of units is a basic requirement for the safety of soldiers.

Means of communication is one of the main priorities of the military direction of the Foundation. The most common communication items that foundation volunteers purchase for units are portable digital radios, car radios, and transmitters.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, volunteers of the Prytula Foundation have purchased and handed over to the military communication equipment worth UAH 225 million.