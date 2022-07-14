After a few days of relative ‘calm’, the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is again ‘escalating’ said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai on Thursday.

At least 12 rocket assaults targeted communities in the two contested regions as Russia deploys a whole gamut of weapons that include artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers.

‘Combat is ongoing,’ said the governor.

The invaders are destroying everyting trying to break through to Siversk to press on to Bakhmut, with Verkhokamyanske remainig the focus of renewed offensives.

Meanwhile, the occupational officials issued a directive ‘allowing’ recruitment of pensioners a clear-up work, which is basically clearing up the debris in destroyed communities.

‘They have collected personal information [of the recruited old people] and let them be ‘involved’ in clearing debris…They have found a ‘workforce’,’ noted Gaidai.

The occupational administration also staged a semi-official census promising paying pensions though it is still unclear when the pensions’ campaign can get off the ground. So far, only 220 people of 8 thousand pensioners in Severodonetsk have applied for the benefit.