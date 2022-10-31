On October 31, 12 cargo ships with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry reports.

Turkey and the UN agreed the humanitarian corridor with Ukrainian authorities despite the fact that Russia recently announced suspension of the ‘grain agreement’.

The ships are supposed to deliver 355 thousand tons of food products to the countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The UN and Turkey are negotiating with the Russian delegation, looking for a solution for the full implementation of the grain initiative.

‘According to the proposal of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), representatives of the UN and Türkiye envisage the work of 10 inspection groups to check 40 ships. Such a proposal was accepted by the representatives of Ukraine. Representatives of the russian federation were informed’, the statement says.