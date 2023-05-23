In the past day, Russian troops shelled 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Druzhba, Ivanovske, Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Tonenke, Stara Mykolaivka and Chervone.

With the use of air bombs, missiles, Grad rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars, Russian invaders destroyed and damaged 12 civilian objects, including 7 residential houses and a hospital.

One civilian was killed during the strikes in New York and several people wounded in Avdiivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1529 civilians have been killed and 3573 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.