Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram that 12 villages have been de-occupied in Kherson region over the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian army moved more than 7 km ahead and regained the area of more than 250 square km.

‘Behind every so-called ‘gesture of goodwill’ by the enemy, there are colossal efforts of our troops. Just as the enemy withdrew from Kyiv and Kharkiv region, left Snake island, the likely exit from Kherson is the result of our active actions’, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He added that directly in Kherson direction, Ukrainian military destroyed the logistics routes and support system of the Russian occupiers, violated their system of commanding the troops, which forced the Russians to retreat.

The General added that at the moment it is not clear whether the Russians are really withdrawing their troops from Kherson, but the Ukrainian army is continuing its counteroffensive in accordance with its plans.

‘In the Kherson direction since October 1, the advance of our troops into the depth of the enemy’s defenses has been up to 36.5 km, the total area of the regained territory reaches up to 1,381 square km, the control over 41 settlements was restored’, General Zaluzhnyi concluded.