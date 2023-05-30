During the past day, Russian invaders hit the territory of Kharkiv region with missile, air and artillery attacks.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium districts of the region.

9 local civilians were wounded after a missile strike on the town of Kivsharivka near Kupiansk. The attack caused severe ruination in the residential areas and damaged a gas supply line.

Civilian women were wounded artillery strikes on the towns of Vovchansk, Hlushkivka and Hlyboke. The attack on Vovchansk caused damage to the agricultural and industrial facilities.