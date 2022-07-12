Mykolayiv yet again bears the brunt of Russian artillery assault. City mayor Oleksandr Senkevich took to Telegram to urge people to stay in shelters after blasts hit the southern Ukrinian city at 4:15 am Tuesday.

Local news outlets soon showed the first images from the strike sites.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed the news, adding the city was allegedly hit with cluster shells and Tornado-S missiles.

The barrage left at least 12 people wounded and destroyed a number of houses, a local school and a hospital.

‘Inhumane rocket war targeting primarily Ukrainian civilians, unfortunately, continues. Russians launch their rockets striking residential areas, shopping centers, recreational sites, apartment houses. Inevitable punishment will await for every Putin-led murderer, no matter if they ordered or took such orders,’ said Tymoshenko.