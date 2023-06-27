As of today, 126 Ukrainian women remain in Russian captivity, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement Tuesday.

‘According to the National Information Bureau, as of the end of June 2023, 126 women are in Russian captivity. Of them, 46 are military and 80 are civilians’, the statement says.

It is also added that 23 illegally detained women have children: 14 military personnel have 23 children and 9 civilians have 15 children.

Earlier, Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that more than 20 thousand civilians have been forcibly relocated to Russia by occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.