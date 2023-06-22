Ukrainians donated 13.6 million hryvnias for 50 long-range kamikaze drones, which are already ready for combat use, Ukrainian fundraiser Serhii Sternenko said on Twitter.

The fundraising campaign was launched on May 27. The unmanned aerial vehicles have the range of up to 300 km.

According to Sternenko, the drones have already been used during the strike on the Russian military airfield in Bryansk region.

‘There is now enough [drones] for further operations. Thanks to everyone who helped with the fundraising. You have made a significant contribution to our defense!’ Sternenko wrote.

Serhii Sternenko is one of the most active Ukrainian fundraisers who took part in many campaigns for the Armed Forces.