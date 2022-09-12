Since the beginning of the counter offensive in the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military liberated 13 towns and villages, Operational Command ‘South’ reports.

Southern defense forces advanced up to 12 km, and the total unoccupied area is more than 500 square km.

In the last two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction destroyed more than 1,800 Russian soldiers and hit more than 150 control points, command and support points.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 122 tanks and more than 500 armored vehicles, 134 artillery systems and about 20 multiple launch rocket systems. They also destroyed two warplanes, two helicopters, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles and 70 ammunition depots.