Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that Russian invasion has caused 135 children casualties with 184 children wounded.

The children death toll has been the biggest in Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Russian strikes also killed Ukrainian children in Zaporizhzhya, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Kherson and Sumy regions.

Only on March 24, two children were killed in Rubizhne, Donetsk region, and three children in Zaporizhzhya region.