138 citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Peru, including 35 women and 12 children, were evacuated from the capital of Sudan, Khartoum. The evacuation from the combat zone was organized by Ukrainian intelligence together with diplomats.

Among the evacuees, there are 87 citizens of Ukraine. Most of them are pilots, technicians and members of their families, the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported.

Now the evacuees are safe in Egypt. All people are provided with the necessary medical care, food and water.

Citizens of Ukraine are provided with visa support and are expected to quickly return to the Homeland.

The operation was carried out by the Main Directorate of Intelligence in coordination with the President’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.