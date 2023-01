Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 14 870 air raid alerts have been announced in Ukraine.

The alerts were most often announced in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, Ukraine’s border service informs.

The air raid alarms were less often announced in the central and western regions of Ukraine.

The biggest number of air raid sirens per day made 189 and the smallest number – 4.