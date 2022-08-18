Within the last 24 hours, Russian invaders hit 14 towns and villages in Donetsk region with at least 22 artillery and rocket strikes.

The enemy targeted residential areas, schools and civilian infrastructure objects.

The town of Avdiivka became the target of 7 Russian strikes, which caused civilian casualties, Ukraine’s interior ministry reports.

Russian troops also hit the towns of Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Krasnohorivka, Siversk, Toretsk and others.

The invaders used S-300 missiles, Uragan and Grad MLRS, artillery and warplanes. As reported, the strikes damaged 51 objects, including 40 residential houses.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports at least three civilians killed and 6 wounded.