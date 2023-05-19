The office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights helped return to Ukraine a 14-year-old girl, Veronika, who had been illegally taken by the occupiers to Russia.

The girl was forcibly deported to Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated.

The ombudsman talked with the returned Ukrainian girl and her grandmother. ‘We know what a difficult path the woman has come in order to bring her granddaughter back to Ukraine’, he said.

Dmytro Lubinets added that Veronika will undergo rehabilitation and will receive all the necessary help – both medical and humanitarian.