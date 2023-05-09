As of May 9, 1447 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian aggression.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, 480 children have been killed and 967 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been recorded in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions,

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.