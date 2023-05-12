As of May 12, 1448 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office said in a statement.

478 children have been killed and 968 wounded as of today.

However, these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

On May 11, a 16-year-old girl was wounded during the Russian strike in Kharkiv region.