As of May 16, 1455 have fallen victim to the Russian invasion.

The Prosecutor General office said in a statement that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 481 Ukrainian children have been killed and 974 wounded.

On May 15, a 13-year-old girl was wounded in the city of Nikopol.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

The report stresses that the numbers of victims are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.