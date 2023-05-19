As of May 19, 1461 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, 482 Ukrainian children have been killed and 979 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

However, these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

On May 18, a 14-year-old boy was wounded during the Russian strike in Sumy region.