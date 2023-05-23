As of May 23, 482 Ukrainian children have been killed and 982 wounded due to the Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office said in a statement.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

On May 22, a 10-year-old boy was wounded after Russian shelling in the town of Izium, Kharkiv region.