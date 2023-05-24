As of May 24, at least 1465 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office stated.

According to prosecutors, 482 Ukrainian children have been killed and 983 wounded since the beginning of the Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

However, the real numbers can be even higher as it is now impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

On May 23, a 2-year-old boy was wounded after Russian rocket attack on the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region.