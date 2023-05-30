As reported by the Prosecutor General office, 1472 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the prosecutors, 483 children have been killed and 989 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

On May 29, an 11-year-old boy was wounded after Russian shelling in Dnipro region and a 15-year-old boy got injured after a missile attack in Kharkiv region.