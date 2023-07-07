After Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka dam, 148 archeological monuments have been damaged, Ukraine’s ministry of culture said in a statement.

On June 6, the founding meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage and Cultural Values in the territories affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP was held.

Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko noted that world archeology has never faced such large-scale destruction caused by flooding in the area of 553 square kilometers. 148 archaeological monuments have been damaged on the right bank of the Dnipro, where Ukraine has access and can ascertain this. It is impossible to establish the scale of damage in the Russia-occupied left-bank territories.

According to the minister, no country alone, without international support, can withstand such a load and cope with the consequences of such a disaster.

‘That is why we count on the active participation and assistance of UNESCO’, the minister stated.