Ukraine’s energy ministry informs that there are no consumption limits in Ukraine today. However, 15 thousand families are left without electricity in Kharkiv and Kherson regions due to the recent Russian attacks.

According to minister Herman Halushchenko, the generation has the necessary capacity to fully meet the consumption needs with a significant reserve.

However, the situation remains difficult in Kherson. Because of the shelling of the Kherson thermal power station, important equipment and the heating network were damaged.

In addition, Russian strikes over the past day led to the electricity disruption for 15,000 consumers.

The ministry says that the repair teams are working 24/7 to restore the energy supply.