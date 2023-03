15 Ukrainian startups will attend the annual Startup Grind Global 2023 conference in Silicon Valley.

As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ukrainian delegation includes developers of 15 technological products, which were selected based on the results of project pitching.

They will have own stands in the expo zone, will receive help from an American pitch expert and an invitation to a special networking event.

The conference will take part in Redwood City on April 11-12.