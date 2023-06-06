As of June 6, due to the Russia’s full-scale invasion, 1520 objects of Ukraine’s culture infrastructure have been damaged. 541 of them have been completely ruined.

As reported by the culture ministry, in the last month, the total number of affected objects of cultural infrastructure increased by 56 units

The greatest losses and damage to the cultural infrastructure were experienced in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The damaged objects include 727 clubs, 571 libraries, 82 museums and galleries, 25 theatres and concert halls, 115 art schools.

The report stresses that it is impossible to fully assess damage to the infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories.