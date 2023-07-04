As of June 26, 1582 objects of cultural infrastructure have been damaged by the Russian strikes. 585 have been completely ruined.

As reported by the culture ministry, the biggest numbers of destroyed and damaged culture facilities have been registered in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes destroyed and damaged 755 clubs, 598 libraries, 84 museums and galleries, 26 theatres and 119 art schools.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully asses damage in the temporarily occupied territories.