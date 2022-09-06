More than 16 thousands new Covid cases were reported in Ukraine over the last week, adding to the woes of war-ravaged country.

According to Ukraine’s health ministry, the resurging infection hit 2,024 children and 377 medical workers and saw 3,868 people ending up in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the vaccination numbers are down as only 50,055 showed got a Covid shot.

Overall, 16 million Ukrainians showed up at hospital for a Covid shot. ‘We remind of the need to protect oneself ahead of the traditional rise of the infection cases as vaccination is the only effective manner to lower Covid-related hospitalization and death risks,’ said the ministry in the statement.

Health officials said they would resume publications of the Covid figures in the light of the mounting cases, which makes it important to get ready for a new wave of infections