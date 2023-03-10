In the past 24 hours, Russian invaders hit with air and artillery strikes 16 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As stated by the local police, the enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Vremivka, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Vovchanka, Tonenka, Pivnichne, Pleshchiivka and Kamianka.

Russian troops launched 41 attacks using aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, mortars and tanks.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 24 civilian objects, including apartment and administrative buildings, shops and industrial facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,403 civilian residents have been killed and 3,144 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.