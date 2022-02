The health minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has reported 16 children killed by Russian troops.

‘The fourth day of the war… Doctors operate on the wounded 24 hours a day, saving lives. Unfortunately, we did not manage to save 16 children’, the minister stated.

He also said that the deaths of children are the result of the actions of the Russian army, which cannot be called an army, because ‘the army does not open fire at schools, kindergartens, hospitals and children’.

Only terrorists can do such things, the minister added.