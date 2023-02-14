Russia continues constant artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that on February 13, the enemy hit 17 towns and villages in Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts.

The town of Vovchansk got under the most intensive enemy fire. Russian strikes damaged six apartment buildings, shops and industrial facilities.

Russians troops also targeted civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk, Dvorichna and other settlements.

The governor also stressed the danger of landmines left by Russian invaders during the retreat in September.