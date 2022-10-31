On Monday morning, Russian invaders hit Ukrainian cities with a massive missile attack.

The strikes damaged 18 objects of critical infrastructure in 10 regions of Ukraine, prime minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement.

The attacks, in which the enemy used missiles and drones, caused electricity disruptions in 7 regions of Ukraine.

The PM noted that the consequences could have been even worse but for the heroic fight of Ukraine’s air defense.

The air raid alert was announced in the whole territory of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in many regions.