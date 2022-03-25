World Health Organization issued a statement regarding consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has been going on for a month already.

WHO states that the war has had a devastating impact on Ukraine’s health system, severely restricted access to services, and triggered an urgent need to treat trauma injuries and chronic conditions.

The number of internally displaced people is about 7 million with about 4 million refugees to the neighboring countries.

The statement also confirms 64 incidents of attacks on health care facilities, which caused 15 deaths and 37 injures.

WHO has condemned these attacks in the strongest possible terms and claims that the destroyed health infrastructure and disrupted chains of medical supplies now pose a grave threat to millions of people.