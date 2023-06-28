From the first day of the full-scale war, the Russian army continues to target the medical infrastructure of Ukraine.

As reported by the health ministry, 184 medical facilities have been destroyed and 1376 damaged due to the Russian strikes.

Medical infrastructure of Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions suffered the biggest damage.

Despite constant strikes, Ukraine continues to restore medical facilities, because the restoration of medical infrastructure is one of the key and priority aspects for ensuring the availability of medical care to the population.

As of the end of June 2023, 333 medical facilities have been fully restored and 357 facilities have been restored partly.