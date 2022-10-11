Russian massive missile and drone attacks killed 19 and wounded 105 civilians on Monday, the Emergency Service of Ukraine stated.

The report also says that the strikes hit critical and civil infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 regions of Ukraine, causing more than 30 fires that have already been extinguished by the firefighters.

The strikes also caused electricity disruptions in more than 3,000 towns and villages in Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions, 301 of which are still without electricity supply.

The emergency service involves additional generating facilities to provide with electricity hospitals and critical infrastructure.