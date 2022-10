On October 26, Ukrainian air defense forces repelled another attack of the Russian invaders, destroying 19 enemy drones and 1 missile.

‘The invaders continue to attack Ukraine with Iran-made kamikaze drones. From 10:00 to 12:00 pm on October 26, more than two dozen Shahed-136 were launched’, Ukraine’s air force statement says.

15 drones were destroyed in Odesa region, 3 – in Mykolaiv, and 1 – in Vinnytsia.

The X-59 missile was intercepted in the east direction.