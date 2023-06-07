The State Emergency Service of Ukraine informed about the situation on the controlled by Ukraine right bank territories of Kherson region.

As of 11:30 am June 7, 1,548 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas. The emergency teams together with police continue the rescue operation in the region.

In the past day, rescuers saved 74 people, including 2 children. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 41 persons.

According to the preliminary information, 20 settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River and more than 1,900 houses are flooded in Kherson region.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.