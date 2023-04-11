Last year, after the liberation of Kyiv region from Russian occupiers, Ukrainian law enforcement discovered more than 1,300 bodies of residents killed by the invaders. Currently, 195 of them remain unidentified.

As reported by Kyiv region police chief Andrii Nebytov, 1374 dead bodies of civilians killed during the occupation in March 2022 were found in the region.

He stressed that 717 of them were killed with small arms. That is, more than half were shot deliberately.

340 people died from shrapnel injuries, the cause of death of 317 people has not been established yet. In addition, 279 people are still considered missing.

‘There is information that people are in the territory of the Russian Federation, they were brought there forcibly. We think that some of these people are in prison’, Nebytov said.