Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the Azov regiment commander, said that about 2,000 Azovstal defenders are still in Russian captivity.

The news came from the press service of the Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families with reference to Prokopenko’s words during her speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

‘I ask everyone to make maximum efforts to free the heroes from captivity. Support the families of fallen heroes. About 2,000 Azovstal soldiers are in captivity, of which 700 are from Azov regiment, their situation is the most difficult. Many of them are wounded from the time of the defense of the city, or from torture. There are also many women’, she said.

In addition, she noted that the mass killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka became one of the most tragic events in the history of independent Ukraine, for which the Russian Federation has not been made accountable.

According to her, at least 50 Azov soldiers were killed, and about 100 wounded. In addition, Kateryna said that the UN mission to investigate the tragedy has been disbanded, and the Red Cross still cannot attend the camps for Ukrainian prisoners of war.