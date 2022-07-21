Since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine, more than 6,000 infrastructure objects have been ruined or damaged in Kharkiv region.

The President’s office reported on Telegram that the list includes 6,238 objects. 2,589 of them are residential blocks, 1,542 of which have been completely ruined.

The list also includes 120 schools, 109 kindergartens, 45 medical facilities and 294 utility objects.

It was previously reported that because of the Russian invasion, Ukraine suffered losses of more than 1 trillion dollars and the GDP fell by a third.