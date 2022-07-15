Thirtheen bodies, including two children, remain unidentified after yesterday’s strike on Vinnytsia, said local governor Serhiy Borzov.

The grim figure of fatalities not stands at 23 people, said governor as the city community is holding a day of mourning on Friday, grieving the loss of the innocent lives lost.

The hardest issue is identification of the bodies found.

The governor also revealed that Iryna Dmitryeva, whose 4-year-old daughther Lisa was killed in Thursday’s strike, has survived and is still battling for her life after undergoing a surgery.

City hospitals are attending to 73 more people wounded in the attack while 18 persons have been proclaimed missing.